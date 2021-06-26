Insider Selling: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Sells £18,750 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Nigel Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,497.00).
Transense Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.80. The stock has a market cap of £9.46 million and a PE ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.60.
