Insider Selling: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Sells £18,750 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Nigel Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,497.00).

Transense Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.80. The stock has a market cap of £9.46 million and a PE ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.60.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

