Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 5,827 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $1,185,406.76.

On Friday, April 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20.

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.

Shares of SQ opened at $239.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 337.95, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.