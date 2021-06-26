Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of PINS opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 137.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Pinterest by 4,185.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 27.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.