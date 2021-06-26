Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $373,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OTRK stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 251,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.93. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ontrak by 14.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

