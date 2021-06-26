Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $587,106.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

