Insider Selling: NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Mitts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $51,650.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NXRT. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

