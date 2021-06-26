Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $323,593.88 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at $22,337,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

