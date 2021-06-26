Insider Selling: CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Sells $11,928.00 in Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 2,800 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $11,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.50 on Friday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

