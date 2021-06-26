Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP Sells 2,224 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,271,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,746. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $9,617,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $367,380,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.