Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abiomed stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.39 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.44.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

