Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Abiomed stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.39 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.44.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.