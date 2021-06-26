Insider Buying: Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director Buys 83,432 Shares of Stock

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director William Charles Stevens acquired 83,432 shares of Spectral Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$37,544.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 471,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,307.75.

Shares of EDT stock opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.41 million and a PE ratio of -15.16. Spectral Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.76.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

