Insider Buying: Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Acquires 675,000 Shares of Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) insider Bruce Phillips purchased 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$878,175.00 ($627,267.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin consisting of 5 off-shore blocks located in the State of SÃ¡o Paulo, Brazil; 50% interest in the Carnarvon Basin covering an area of area of approximately 6,748 square kilometers located in the north Western Australia; and 40% interest in the Tumbes Basin covering an area of approximately 4,875 square kilometers located in northern Peru.

