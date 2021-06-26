Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 439.57. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,904,804.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,000 shares of company stock worth $27,939,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 818,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

