Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Iluka Resources stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

