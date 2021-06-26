IG Gold Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. IG Gold has a market cap of $4.78 million and $7,712.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001935 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045640 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

