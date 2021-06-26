I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $293.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00381672 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003078 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.22 or 0.00944986 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,949,614 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.