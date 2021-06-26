Hyperion Price Down 21% This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $17,861.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00575665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00037629 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

