Hunting (LON:HTG) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hunting to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hunting currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

LON HTG opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.84. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of £420.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

