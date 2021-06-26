Homeros Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.54 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $34.53 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Homeros has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Homeros Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

