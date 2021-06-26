Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

