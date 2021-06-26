Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) by 569.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,865 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Histogen worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Histogen by 1,231.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 794,242 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

HSTO stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Histogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 129.60% and a negative net margin of 1,401.79%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

