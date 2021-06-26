HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.15. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 463 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.5% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

