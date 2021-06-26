Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up 4.7% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after acquiring an additional 875,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after acquiring an additional 177,949 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,595,000 after acquiring an additional 141,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $124,993,000 after acquiring an additional 42,264 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.06. 3,498,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,832. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

