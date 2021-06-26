Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Up 4.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $80.57. 272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 458,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

