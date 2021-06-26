HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.42). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.42), with a volume of 1,106,064 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.02.

In related news, insider Jim Strang bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($165,599.69). Also, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,830 ($15,455.97).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

