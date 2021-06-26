Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Down 2.8%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.96. 13,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,371,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $41,120. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

