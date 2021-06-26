Hermez Network Achieves Market Cap of $16.13 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $605,831.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00010758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00021132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.00592783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038614 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

