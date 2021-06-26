Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HESAY shares. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $147.28.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

