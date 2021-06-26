Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) vs. Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Financial Survey

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Financial and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Financial and Bogota Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $251.55 million 3.61 $46.57 million $1.29 19.59 Bogota Financial $24.38 million 6.01 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 23.75% 7.36% 0.89% Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.61% 0.62%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Bogota Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services, as well as objective advice. As of January 07, 2021, it had a network of 61 banking offices located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

