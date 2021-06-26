Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.80 ($118.59).

FRA HEN3 opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €94.29. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

