Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 2.2%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. 3,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,145,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLX. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

The company has a market cap of $919.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 362,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 52,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 326,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

