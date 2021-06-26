Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

