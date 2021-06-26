HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.34 on Friday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

