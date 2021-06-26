Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 35,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.31. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

