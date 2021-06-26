Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1,461.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

