Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $67,557,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,325,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.74.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.