Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.43 Million in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 457,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 656,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.35 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

