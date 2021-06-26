Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,076 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000.

OTCMKTS:CTAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

