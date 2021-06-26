Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 248,500 NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.90% of NextCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NextCure by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NextCure by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NextCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

