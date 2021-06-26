Head-To-Head Survey: Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) vs. MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of MINISO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tuesday Morning and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60% MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tuesday Morning and MINISO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 MINISO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. MINISO Group has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and MINISO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.46 -$166.33 million N/A N/A MINISO Group $1.28 billion 4.96 -$37.29 million N/A N/A

MINISO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

MINISO Group beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

