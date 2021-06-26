Head-To-Head Review: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) vs. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

85.5% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Colliers International Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colliers International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Colliers International Group and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60

Colliers International Group presently has a consensus target price of $117.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.93, indicating a potential upside of 32.11%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Colliers International Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 1.83 $49.07 million $1.22 95.18 AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 1.67% 8.84% 1.55% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Colliers International Group beats AFC Gamma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. The company provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of corporate and workplace solutions; property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management and, construction management; project management services, including bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management and strategic project consulting; engineering design services for property and building, infrastructure, transportation, environmental and telecommunications end-markets; valuation and advisory services; workplace strategy services; loan servicing; property marketing; and research services. It also offers investment management services comprising asset management advisory and administration, and transaction services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.