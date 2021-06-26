Head-To-Head Comparison: Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants -7.60% -16.61% -4.77%

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.4, indicating that its share price is 540% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Granite City Food & Brewery and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 1 3 6 0 2.50

BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus target price of $58.10, indicating a potential upside of 19.20%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and BJ’s Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.01 -$7.37 million N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants $778.51 million 1.45 -$57.88 million ($2.45) -19.89

Granite City Food & Brewery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BJ’s Restaurants.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

