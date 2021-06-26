Head-To-Head Analysis: Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) & Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.53 billion 0.48 -$711.46 million N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 5.78 -$173.21 million $0.09 172.78

Apple Hospitality REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Property REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT -57.47% -29.27% -3.93% Apple Hospitality REIT -41.50% -7.10% -4.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Property REIT and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Property REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Brookfield Property REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

