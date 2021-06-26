HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.
Shares of WRN stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
