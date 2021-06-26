HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.

Shares of WRN stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,759,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

