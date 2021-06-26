Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $47.32 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

