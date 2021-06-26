Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HDIUF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

