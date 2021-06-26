Handshake Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $75.93 million and $503,158.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,721.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.74 or 0.05714565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.01413629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00394690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00124824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00604629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00385576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007471 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039112 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 398,658,537 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

