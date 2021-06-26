Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,057 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $441.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.78. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

