Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,432. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

