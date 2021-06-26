Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,655. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

